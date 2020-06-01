Johnson&Johnson (JNJ) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $144.05

Johnson&Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $143.70 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $144.05. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $144.56 and $145.42.

Johnson&Johnson has overhead space with shares priced $144.10, or 0.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $145.00. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $137.38 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $135.47.

Johnson&Johnson share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $147.84 and a 52-week low of $125.00 and are now trading 15% above that low price at $144.10 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Johnson&Johnson and will alert subscribers who have JNJ in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.