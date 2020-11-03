Johnson&Johnson (JNJ) Breaks Through Resistance at $136.53

Shares of Johnson&Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) opened today above their pivot of $134.02 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $136.53. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $141.27 and $148.52.

Over the past year, Johnson&Johnson has traded in a range of $126.10 to $154.50 and is now at $131.72, 4% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.01% higher and 0.25% lower over the past week, respectively.

Johnson&Johnson has overhead space with shares priced $131.72, or 9.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $145.00. Johnson&Johnson shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $137.33 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $146.55.

