Johnson&Johnson Falls 2.20% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Johnson&Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $124.66 to a high of $127.44. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $126.39 on volume of 7.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Johnson&Johnson share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $154.50 and a 52-week low of $122.43 and are now trading 2% above that low price at $124.50 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.01% lower and 0.73% lower over the past week, respectively.

