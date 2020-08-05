Johnson Controls Rises 2.70% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $28.97 to a high of $29.35. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $29.21 on volume of 1.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Johnson Controls have traded between a low of $22.78 and a high of $44.82 and are now at $29.32, which is 29% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

