Johnson Controls (JCI) Approaches New Upside Target of $29.39

Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $28.56 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $28.94. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $29.39 and $30.22 will be of interest.

There is potential upside of 40.7% for shares of Johnson Controls based on a current price of $28.48 and an average consensus analyst price target of $40.08. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $33.38 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $39.87.

Johnson Controls share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $44.82 and a 52-week low of $22.78 and are now trading 25% above that low price at $28.48 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3%.

