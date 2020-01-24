Johnson Controls has the Best Relative Performance in the Building Products Industry (JCI , FBHS , BLDR , AOS , ALLE )

Below are the top five companies in the Building Products industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI ) ranks first with a gain of 0.92%; Fortune Brands H (NYSE:FBHS ) ranks second with a gain of 0.83%; and Builders Firstso (NASDAQ:BLDR ) ranks third with a gain of 0.74%.

Smith (A.O.)Corp (NYSE:AOS ) follows with a gain of 0.45% and Allegion Plc (NYSE:ALLE ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.27%.

