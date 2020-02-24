Johnson Controls is Among the Companies in the Building Products Industry with the Best Relative Performance (JCI , AWI , MAS , TREX , UFPI )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Building Products industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI ) ranks first with a gain of 0.50%; Armstrong World (NYSE:AWI ) ranks second with a gain of 0.11%; and Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS ) ranks third with a loss of 0.48%.

Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX ) follows with a loss of 0.51% and Universal Forest (NASDAQ:UFPI ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.53%.

