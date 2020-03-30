Jm Smucker Co Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 4.10%

Jm Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $104.30 to a high of $107.45. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $106.44 on volume of 382,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Jm Smucker Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $128.43 and a 52-week low of $91.88 and are now trading 16% above that low price at $107.02 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

