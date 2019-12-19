Jm Smucker Co Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.29%

Jm Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $103.59 to a high of $104.85. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $103.28 on volume of 51,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Jm Smucker Co have traded between a low of $91.32 and a high of $128.43 and are now at $104.49, which is 14% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

