Jm Smucker Co has the Best Relative Performance in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry (SJM , CAG , HSY , HRL , CPB )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Jm Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM ) ranks first with a gain of 1.30%; Conagra Brands I (NYSE:CAG ) ranks second with a gain of 1.24%; and Hershey Co/The (NYSE:HSY ) ranks third with a gain of 0.91%.

Hormel Foods Crp (NYSE:HRL ) follows with a gain of 0.90% and Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.80%.

