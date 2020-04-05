Jetblue Airways Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 7.15%

Jetblue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $7.96 to a high of $8.68. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $8.85 on volume of 9.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Jetblue Airways share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $21.65 and a 52-week low of $6.61 and are now trading 27% above that low price at $8.38 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 9.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Jetblue Airways and will alert subscribers who have JBLU in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.