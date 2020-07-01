Jetblue Airways has the Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Airlines Industry (JBLU, SAVE, HA, SKYW, CPA)

Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Jetblue Airways ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.24. Following is Spirit Airlines with a a price to book ratio of 1.60. Hawaiian Holding ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.75.

Skywest Inc follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.87, and Copa Holdin-Cl A rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.93.

