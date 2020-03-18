Jetblue Airways has the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Airlines Industry (JBLU, SKYW, DAL, LUV, ALK)
Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Jetblue Airways ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.60. Following is Skywest Inc with a FCF per share of $0.62. Delta Air Li ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.75.
Southwest Air follows with a FCF per share of $3.00, and Alaska Air Group rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $4.58.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Jetblue Airways and will alert subscribers who have JBLU in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
