Jetblue Airways has the Best Relative Performance in the Airlines Industry (JBLU , HA , ALK , SAVE , DAL )

Below are the top five companies in the Airlines industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Jetblue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU ) ranks first with a gain of 3.02%; Hawaiian Holding (NASDAQ:HA ) ranks second with a gain of 1.93%; and Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK ) ranks third with a gain of 1.50%.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE ) follows with a gain of 1.43% and Delta Air Li (NYSE:DAL ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.33%.

