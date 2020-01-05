J.C. Penney Co (JCP) Breaks Through Support at $0.25

J.C. Penney Co (NYSE:JCP) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $0.26 today and has reached the first level of support at $0.25. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $0.24 and $0.23 will be of interest.

In the past 52 weeks, J.C. Penney Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $0.20 and a high of $1.37 and are now at $0.25, 27% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 7.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 2.1%.

J.C. Penney Co has overhead space with shares priced $0.25, or 93.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $3.63. J.C. Penney Co shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $0.44 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $0.80.

