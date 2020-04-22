J.C. Penney Co (JCP) Breaks Through Resistance at $0.25

Shares of J.C. Penney Co (NYSE:JCP) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $0.24 today and have reached the first resistance level of $0.25. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $0.26 and $0.28.

There is potential upside of 1,297.4% for shares of J.C. Penney Co based on a current price of $0.26 and an average consensus analyst price target of $3.63. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $0.50 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $0.83.

In the past 52 weeks, J.C. Penney Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $0.20 and a high of $1.37 and are now at $0.26, 30% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.2%.

