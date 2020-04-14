J.C. Penney Co (JCP) Approaches New Upside Target of $0.35

Shares of J.C. Penney Co (NYSE:JCP) opened today above their pivot of $0.33 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $0.34. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $0.35 and $0.37.

J.C. Penney Co has overhead space with shares priced $0.33, or 91.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $3.63. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $0.56 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $0.85.

In the past 52 weeks, J.C. Penney Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $0.26 and a high of $1.37 and are now at $0.33, 26% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

