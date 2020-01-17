J.C. Penney Co has the Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Department Stores Industry (JCP, M, DDS, KSS, JWN)

Below are the three companies in the Department Stores industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

J.C. Penney Co ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.17. Following is Macy'S Inc with a a price to book ratio of 0.92. Dillards Inc-A ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.05.

Kohls Corp follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.45, and Nordstrom Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 6.94.

