J.C. Penney Co has the Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Department Stores Industry (JCP, M, DDS, KSS, JWN)

Written on Wed, 12/18/2019 - 2:22am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Department Stores industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

J.C. Penney Co ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.24. Macy'S Inc is next with a a price to book ratio of 0.83. Dillards Inc-A ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.03.

Kohls Corp follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.56, and Nordstrom Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 6.72.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Macy'S Inc on November 15th, 2018 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $32.11. Since that call, shares of Macy'S Inc have fallen 51.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: lowest price to book ratio j.c. penney co :m macy's inc :dds dillards inc-a :kss kohls corp nordstrom inc

Ticker(s): JCP JWN

