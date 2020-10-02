J.C. Penney Co has the Highest Forward Earnings Yield in the Department Stores Industry (JCP, M, KSS, JWN, DDS)

Below are the three companies in the Department Stores industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

J.C. Penney Co ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 26.0%. Macy'S Inc is next with a forward earnings yield of 21.8%. Kohls Corp ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 12.0%.

Nordstrom Inc follows with a forward earnings yield of 9.0%, and Dillards Inc-A rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 5.4%.

