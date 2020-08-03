J.C. Penney Co has the Highest EBITDA Growth in the Department Stores Industry (JCP, JWN, KSS, M, DDS)

Below are the three companies in the Department Stores industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

J.C. Penney Co ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 33.3%. Nordstrom Inc is next with a EBITDA growth of 1.9%. Kohls Corp ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of -0.1%.

Macy'S Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of -15.4%, and Dillards Inc-A rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of -18.2%.

