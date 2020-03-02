J.C. Penney Co Falls 2.87% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

J.C. Penney Co (NYSE:JCP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $0.71 to a high of $0.74. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $0.74 on volume of 3.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, J.C. Penney Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $0.53 and a high of $1.91 and are now at $0.73, 37% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.

