J.C. Penney Co is Among the Companies in the Department Stores Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (JCP, M, KSS, DDS, JWN)

Below are the three companies in the Department Stores industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

J.C. Penney Co ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.06. Following is Macy'S Inc with a a price to book ratio of 0.25. Kohls Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.36.

Dillards Inc-A follows with a a price to book ratio of 0.36, and Nordstrom Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 2.23.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Kohls Corp on November 19th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $48.64. Since that call, shares of Kohls Corp have fallen 76.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.