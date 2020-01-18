J.C. Penney Co is Among the Companies in the Department Stores Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (JCP, JWN, M, KSS, DDS)
Below are the three companies in the Department Stores industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
J.C. Penney Co ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.19. Nordstrom Inc is next with a FCF per share of $4.01. Macy'S Inc ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $4.75.
Kohls Corp follows with a FCF per share of $6.10, and Dillards Inc-A rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $8.43.
