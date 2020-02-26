J.C. Penney Co is Among the Companies in the Department Stores Industry With the Lowest Forward P/E Ratio (JCP, M, KSS, JWN, DDS)

Below are the three companies in the Department Stores industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

J.C. Penney Co ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 2.91. Macy'S Inc is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 4.82. Kohls Corp ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 7.78.

Nordstrom Inc follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 10.78, and Dillards Inc-A rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 18.60.

