Jakks Pacific has the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Leisure Products Industry (JAKK, MCFT, MBUU, HAS, PII)

Written on Sat, 03/28/2020 - 5:30am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Jakks Pacific ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 329.2. Following is Mcbc Holdings In with a a debt to equity ratio of 293.1. Malibu Boats-A ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 108.6.

Hasbro Inc follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 101.0, and Polaris Inds rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 96.8.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Mcbc Holdings In on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $16.93. Since that call, shares of Mcbc Holdings In have fallen 57.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

