Jakks Pacific has the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Leisure Products Industry (JAKK, MCFT, MBUU, HAS, PII)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Jakks Pacific ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 329.2. Following is Mcbc Holdings In with a a debt to equity ratio of 293.1. Malibu Boats-A ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 108.6.

Hasbro Inc follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 101.0, and Polaris Inds rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 96.8.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Mcbc Holdings In on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $16.93. Since that call, shares of Mcbc Holdings In have fallen 57.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.