Jakks Pacific has the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Leisure Products Industry (JAKK, MCFT, MBUU, HAS, PII)
Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.
Jakks Pacific ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 329.2. Following is Mcbc Holdings In with a a debt to equity ratio of 293.1. Malibu Boats-A ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 108.6.
Hasbro Inc follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 101.0, and Polaris Inds rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 96.8.
