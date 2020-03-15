Jakks Pacific is Among the Companies in the Leisure Products Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (JAKK, VSTO, BC, ELY, HAS)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Jakks Pacific ranks lowest with a ROE of -19,664.0%. Following is Vista Outdoor with a ROE of -489.2%. Brunswick Corp ranks third lowest with a ROE of 1,045.2%.

Callaway Golf Co follows with a ROE of 1,198.4%, and Hasbro Inc rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 1,259.2%.

