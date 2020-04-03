Jabil Inc has the Highest Sales per Share in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry (JBL, SANM, PLXS, BHE, KE)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Jabil Inc ranks highest with a sales per share of $114.83. Following is Sanmina Corp with a sales per share of $94.50. Plexus Corp ranks third highest with a sales per share of $79.36.

Benchmark Electr follows with a sales per share of $50.75, and Kimball Electron rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $38.65.

