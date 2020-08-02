Jabil Inc is Among the Companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (JBL, SANM, TTMI, PLXS, KE)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Jabil Inc ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.0. Sanmina Corp is next with a a current ratio of 1.6. Ttm Technologies ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.7.

Plexus Corp follows with a a current ratio of 1.8, and Kimball Electron rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.9.

