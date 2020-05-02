MySmarTrend
Jabil Inc is Among the Companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (JBL, SANM, PLXS, BHE, KE)

By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Jabil Inc ranks highest with a sales per share of $114.83. Following is Sanmina Corp with a sales per share of $94.50. Plexus Corp ranks third highest with a sales per share of $79.36.

Benchmark Electr follows with a sales per share of $50.75, and Kimball Electron rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $38.65.

