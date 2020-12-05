J2 Global Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 6.84%

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $74.11 to a high of $79.72. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $78.36 on volume of 527,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

J2 Global Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $104.57 and a 52-week low of $58.00 and are now trading 31% above that low price at $75.77 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

