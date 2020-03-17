J2 Global Inc has the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth in the Internet Software & Services Industry (JCOM, VRSN, EBAY, SSTK, GOOGL)

Below are the three companies in the Internet Software & Services industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

J2 Global Inc ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 8.0%. Following is Verisign Inc with a projected earnings growth of 14.6%. Ebay Inc ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 14.7%.

Shutterstock Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 16.0%, and Alphabet Inc-A rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 20.1%.

