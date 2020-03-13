MySmarTrend
J2 Global Inc Falls 2.62% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Written on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 1:01pm
By Nick Russo

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $72.77 to a high of $78.86. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $74.24 on volume of 339,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, J2 Global Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $72.77 and a high of $104.57 and are now at $72.79. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

