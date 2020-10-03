Itt Inc (ITT) Approaches New Upside Target of $53.08

Itt Inc (NYSE:ITT) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $48.43 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $49.99. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $53.08 and $57.73 will be of interest.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Itt Inc have traded between a low of $48.00 and a high of $75.56 and are now at $47.95, which is -0% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

There is potential upside of 28.6% for shares of Itt Inc based on a current price of $47.95 and an average consensus analyst price target of $61.67. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $64.25 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $68.81.

