Itron Inc has the Highest EPS Growth in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry (ITRI, CTRL, KEYS, PAR, CGNX)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Itron Inc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 29,891.3%. Following is Control4 Corp with a EPS growth of 12,857.1%. Keysight Tec ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 11,446.1%.

Par Technology Corp. follows with a EPS growth of 10,625.0%, and Cognex Corp rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 5,582.8%.

