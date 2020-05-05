Itron Inc Falling Today on Above-Average Volume (ITRI)

The price of Itron Inc shares has slipped to $56.81 (a 15.7% change) on heavy trading volume. Today's volume of 321,000 shares tops the average 30-day volume of 278,000 shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

Itron Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $88.32 and a 52-week low of $40.48 and are now trading 66% above that low price at $67.38 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.