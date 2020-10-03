Istar Inc has the Highest Sales Growth in the Diversified REITs Industry (STAR, STOR, AHH, ALEX, GOOD)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified REITs industry with the highest sales growth.

Istar Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 4,921.4%. Following is Store Capital with a sales growth of 2,032.8%. Armada Hoffler P ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,717.8%.

Alexander & Bald follows with a sales growth of 980.6%, and Gladstone Commer rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 975.7%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Alexander & Bald. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Alexander & Bald in search of a potential trend change.