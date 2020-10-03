MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Istar Inc has the Highest Sales Growth in the Diversified REITs Industry (STAR, STOR, AHH, ALEX, GOOD)

Written on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 2:44am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Diversified REITs industry with the highest sales growth.

Istar Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 4,921.4%. Following is Store Capital with a sales growth of 2,032.8%. Armada Hoffler P ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,717.8%.

Alexander & Bald follows with a sales growth of 980.6%, and Gladstone Commer rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 975.7%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Alexander & Bald. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Alexander & Bald in search of a potential trend change.

Keywords: highest sales growth istar inc store capital armada hoffler p alexander & bald gladstone commer

Ticker(s): STAR STOR AHH ALEX GOOD

Contact James Quinn