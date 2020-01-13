Istar Inc has the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Diversified REITs Industry (STAR, AAT, GOOD, LXP, OLP)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified REITs industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.
Istar Inc ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 73.48. Following is American Assets with a a debt to asset ratio of 58.63. Gladstone Commer ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 58.44.
Lexington Realty follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 58.23, and One Liberty Prop rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 54.13.
