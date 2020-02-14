Istar Inc has the Best Relative Performance in the Diversified REITs Industry (STAR , LXP , ESRT , STOR , SRC )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Diversified REITs industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Istar Inc (NYSE:STAR ) ranks first with a gain of 3.37%; Lexington Realty (NYSE:LXP ) ranks second with a gain of 1.69%; and Empire State Rea (NYSE:ESRT ) ranks third with a gain of 0.96%.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR ) follows with a gain of 0.85% and Spirit Realty (NYSE:SRC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.66%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Istar Inc and will alert subscribers who have STAR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.