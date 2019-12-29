Istar Inc is Among the Companies in the Diversified REITs Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (STAR, GOOD, AHH, CLNY, LXP)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified REITs industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.
Istar Inc ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 2,580.8. Following is Gladstone Commer with a a debt to equity ratio of 258.2. Armada Hoffler P ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 228.2.
Colony Capital-A follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 180.3, and Lexington Realty rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 168.6.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Armada Hoffler P on February 15th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $15.45. Since that recommendation, shares of Armada Hoffler P have risen 16.2%. We continue to monitor Armada Hoffler P for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest debt to equity ratio istar inc gladstone commer armada hoffler p :clny colony capital-a lexington realty