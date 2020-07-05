Iron Mountain Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 14.01%

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $23.85 to a high of $25.66. Yesterday, the shares gained 14.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $23.52 on volume of 2.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Iron Mountain has traded in a range of $21.02 to $34.49 and is now at $24.99, 19% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

