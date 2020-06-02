Irobot Corp Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 12.52%

Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $51.33 to a high of $58.24. Yesterday, the shares gained 12.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $49.80 on volume of 3.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Irobot Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $40.69 and a high of $109.78 and are now at $55.26, 36% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.7%.

