Ipg Photonics Rising Today on Above-Average Volume (IPGP)

Shares of Ipg Photonics are trading up 16.5% to $138.69 today on above average volume. Today's volume of 404,000 shares tops the average 30-day volume of 402,000 shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ipg Photonics have traded between a low of $80.68 and a high of $185.45 and are now at $138.71, which is 72% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.9% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.