Ipg Photonics has the Highest Return on Equity in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry (IPGP, PKE, FN, TTMI, MEI)
Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Ipg Photonics ranks highest with a ROE of 1,988.8%. Park Electrochem is next with a ROE of 1,294.9%. Fabrinet ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,282.6%.
Ttm Technologies follows with a ROE of 1,056.5%, and Methode Elec rounds out the top five with a ROE of 780.2%.
