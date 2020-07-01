Ipg Photonics has the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry (IPGP, PLXS, MEI, JBL, BHE)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Ipg Photonics ranks highest with a FCF per share of $5.21. Plexus Corp is next with a FCF per share of $3.96. Methode Elec ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $3.29.

Jabil Inc follows with a FCF per share of $2.97, and Benchmark Electr rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $1.91.

