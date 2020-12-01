Ipg Photonics is Among the Companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (IPGP, PLXS, MEI, FN, JBL)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Ipg Photonics ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 15.9%. Plexus Corp is next with a EBITDA growth of 24.4%. Methode Elec ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 24.9%.

Fabrinet follows with a EBITDA growth of 25.3%, and Jabil Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 26.0%.

