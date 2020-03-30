Ipg Photonics is Among the Companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (IPGP, MXWL, PKE, BHE, MEI)
Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Ipg Photonics ranks highest with a an RPE of $295,000. Following is Maxwell Tech Inc with a an RPE of $287,000. Park Electrochem ranks third highest with a an RPE of $261,000.
Benchmark Electr follows with a an RPE of $237,000, and Methode Elec rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $197,000.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Methode Elec on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $36.27. Since that call, shares of Methode Elec have fallen 28.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest revenue per employee ipg photonics maxwell tech inc park electrochem benchmark electr methode elec