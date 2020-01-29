Ipg Photonics is Among the Companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (IPGP, MXWL, PKE, BHE, MEI)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Ipg Photonics ranks highest with a an RPE of $295,000. Following is Maxwell Tech Inc with a an RPE of $287,000. Park Electrochem ranks third highest with a an RPE of $261,000.

Benchmark Electr follows with a an RPE of $237,000, and Methode Elec rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $197,000.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Maxwell Tech Inc on January 7th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $2.52. Since that recommendation, shares of Maxwell Tech Inc have risen 78.1%. We continue to monitor Maxwell Tech Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.