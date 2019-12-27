Invivo Therapeut Rises 7.16% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Invivo Therapeut (NASDAQ:NVIV) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $0.16 to a high of $0.19. Yesterday, the shares gained 7.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $0.17 on volume of 769,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Invivo Therapeut have traded between a low of $0.12 and a high of $1.79 and are now at $0.17, which is 38% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 2.39% lower and 6.15% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Invivo Therapeut on December 18th, 2018 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $1.73. Since that call, shares of Invivo Therapeut have fallen 90.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.